Petrofac secures three-year contract with ONEgas

Petrofac’s engineering and production services business has secured a new three-year contract with ONEgas, an integrated cross-border asset between Shell UK and the Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij.

The agreement comes with two one-year options to extend. The contract builds on Petrofac’s previously awarded framework deal, enabling delivery of engineering, procurement and construction services across the operator’s Southern North Sea portfolio. The framework positions Petrofac to support the Clipper South complex, Leman Alpha assets, Bacton Terminal, and ONEgas Barge campaigns in the Southern North Sea.

“Over the last 18 months, Petrofac’s UK brownfield projects business has achieved notable growth,” said Nick Shorten, chief operating officer of Petrofac Engineering and Production Services.

The company supports more than 30 assets in the UK and aims to continue on this trajectory in 2021.

Earlier this month, Petrofac won a three-year contract extension from Neptune Energy valued in the region of $14m. Financial details surrounding the latest deal have not been disclosed.