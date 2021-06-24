Petrofac Socar JV secures BP contract in Azerbaijan

A joint venture between Petrofac and Socar has secured a new contract valued at around $25m to support the Azeri Central East (ACE) project operated by BP in Azerbaijan.

The scope of work includes the provision of commissioning technicians and other specialist personnel, mobilisation and associated services to support the project at both onshore and offshore work sites in-country.

“The development is already generating a significant number of jobs and our scope of work will involve the mobilisation of around 150 specialist personnel over the duration of the contract and the provision of all associated support services,” said Patty Eid, global head of Petrofac training services and SOCAR petrofac board member.

The ACE project is the latest phase of development in the Azeri, Chirag and Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) contract area in Azerbaijan. The project is designed to produce up to 100,000 bpd. Construction is currently underway, with the first oil expected to be produced in 2023.