Petrofac wins BP contract off Mauritania and Senegal

Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has secured a contract with BP to develop operational procedures for its Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project in Mauritania and Senegal.

The procedures will encompass all offshore operations, including subsea, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) and hub, aiming to minimise risk and harm to personnel, plant and the environment.

Steve Webber, Petrocaf senior vice president of operations, said: “BP is an important longstanding client and we look forward to supporting them in operating safely and responsibly, in their delivery of the GTA phase 1 project, which is creating a new LNG hub in Africa.”

The Tortue/Ahmeyim gas field, with estimated resources of 15tr cubic feet of gas, is located offshore on the border between Mauritania and Senegal.

The integrated gas value chain and near-shore liquefied natural gas (LNG) development will export LNG to global markets as well as supplying gas to Senegal and Mauritania.