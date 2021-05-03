AsiaGas

Petronas adds three LNG newbuilds with Hyundai charter

Malaysia’s Petronas has signed a time charter deal with Hyundai LNG Shipping (HLS) for three newbuild 174,000 cu m LNG vessels.

HLS has ordered the ships at Hyundai Heavy Industries, with deliveries commencing from the second quarter of 2024. Petronas says the vessels will be amongst the most energy efficient LNG carriers ever built, with shaft generators powered by LNG as well as a number other eco features.

The vessels will primarily be used to lift cargoes from LNG Canada, and the deal grows the Petronas LNG fleet to 27 vessels.

HLS is a spinoff from Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) and currently operates a fleet of eight LNG carriers.

