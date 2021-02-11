AsiaBunkeringGas

Petronas and Sumitomo partner to deliver LNG bunkers in Asia

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 11, 2021
Petronas

Two heavyweight Asian names are coming together to supply LNG bunker fuel to clients in Asia. Malaysian energy major Petronas has partnered with Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corporation to jointly market and supply LNG bunkers in Malaysia and Tokyo Bay.

“With this agreement, we pursue our ambition to build a comprehensive network of LNG bunkering. It also underscores our commitment to offer our customers the best available and technologically proven solution to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of maritime transport,” said Shu Nakamura, department general manager of Sumitomo.

Both companies have one LNG bunkering ship each on their books at the moment.

