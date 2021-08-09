Petronas awards carbon capture project to Xodus

Energy consultancy Xodus has been awarded a contract for Petronas’ first complete carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, offshore Malaysia. Under the agreement, Xodus will deliver feasibility studies and conceptual design.

The Kasawari CCS project, off the coast of Sarawak, will comprise the capture and processing of CO2 from the sour gas field development, which will then be injected into a depleted gas field.

The work was secured as part of Xodus’ contract to provide engineering services for the operator’s Malaysian and international developments.

Simon Allison, Xodus’ regional director for the Asia Pacific, said: “This is a significant step for Petronas and Malaysia and aligns with our own ethos of delivering a responsible energy future. CCS will be a key part of a global transition to net-zero carbon emissions and our international experience and expertise will support Petronas in delivering sustainability across future projects.”