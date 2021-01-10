Petronas takes over E11 gas hub from Shell

Malaysian energy group Petronas has taken over the operatorship of the E11 gas hub from Shell.

The E11 hub, which is located offshore Sarawak, has been producing since 1982 and had been operated by Shell for the past 38 years.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Petronas as the operator of the E11 hub which is pivotal in ensuring reliable, stable, and cleaner energy supply to the market, while continuing to develop Sarawak as a regional gas hub,” said Bacho Pilong Vice, president of Malaysia assets at Petronas.