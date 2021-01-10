AsiaGasOffshore

Petronas takes over E11 gas hub from Shell

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 11, 2021
0 45 Less than a minute

Malaysian energy group Petronas has taken over the operatorship of the E11 gas hub from Shell.

The E11 hub, which is located offshore Sarawak, has been producing since 1982 and had been operated by Shell for the past 38 years.

“Today marks a significant milestone for Petronas as the operator of the E11 hub which is pivotal in ensuring reliable, stable, and cleaner energy supply to the market, while continuing to develop Sarawak as a regional gas hub,” said Bacho Pilong Vice, president of Malaysia assets at Petronas.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 11, 2021
0 45 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button