Petronas taps Maersk Drilling for Gabon campaign

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a $24m contract from PC Gabon Upstream, a subsidiary of Petronas, for the provision of a deepwater drillship Maersk Viking offshore Gabon.

The 2013-built drillship will be employed on an ultra-deepwater exploration well at approximately 2,100 m water depth in Gabon’s Block F13.

The firm one-well contract is expected to commence in Q3 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous work scope with Korea National Oil Corporation, with an estimated duration of 60 days.

Maersk Viking is currently operating offshore Brunei Darussalam. Following the completion of the contract with Petronas, the rig will move on to commence the previously announced four-well contract with Shell Malaysia.