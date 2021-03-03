Petronav Carriers brings in MR tanker for West Africa project

Petronav Carriers, a subsidiary of Delaware-based Petrogress, has added a 38,000 dwt MR tanker to its fleet via a long-term charter for operations in West Africa.

The charter is for a period of four years, and includes an option to bring in an additional MR tanker within the next two months.

The new MR will join Petronav’s fleet the first week of March, and will service Petronav’s new COA project for the shipping of petroleum products within Nigeria and Europe.

With its management based in Piaeus, Petronav manages in-house a fleet of crude oil carriers and trades them in West Africa. It currently operates a fleet of four tankers according to its website.