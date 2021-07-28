PGNiG charters two newbuild LNG carriers from Knutsen

PGNiG Supply & Trading (PST), a division of Poland’s LNG player PGNiG, has signed a charter deal with Norwegian shipping firm Knutsen OAS Shipping for two LNG carriers.

The vessels will be built exclusively for PGNiG and will enter service in the first half of 2024. The newbuilds will have a capacity of 174,000 cu m and PST will be their sole user for 10 years, with an option to extend the charter.

“We are consistently developing PGNiG’s position on the international LNG market. Chartering of the tankers is an important step to implement our plans in this area. It is an optimal solution, ensuring certainty and at the same time flexibility of logistic operations, which are an important element of building competitive advantage,” said Paweł Majewski, PGNiG CEO.

PGNiG has also contracted its first two LNG carriers with Knutsen in 2020. Under the deal, the shipowner will be responsible for the delivery, manning and maintenance of the vessels, while PST will be in full control of their commercial operations.

The company plans to use its gas carriers primarily to transport LNG from US facilities contracted by PGNiG for fee on board trading.