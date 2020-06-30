PGS and ION partner up on 2D exploration data

Offshore survey service provider PGS and ION Geophysical Corporation have announced an agreement to collaborate globally on 2D exploration data.

The new joint data library will comprise nearly a million line kilometres of uniquely complementary data, including many areas of genuine broadband seismic that have substantial opportunity for integration and reimaging.

PGS and ION intend to develop an integrated seamless 2D seismic data library over time, creating a comprehensive, data-rich environment to inform exploration business decisions for E&P operators. The combined data library will be jointly marketed.

“The combined 2D data libraries will provide E&P companies with a more efficient way to identify and high-grade attractive frontier investment opportunities. ION’s BasinSPAN offering is globally recognized as the benchmark tool for exploration insights at the basin-scale. Referencing and integrating our GeoStreamer enriched 2D data library into that framework will create a valuable opportunity to add resolution to that understanding,” said Berit Osnes, PGS’ EVP of new ventures.