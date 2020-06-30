EuropeOffshore

PGS and ION partner up on 2D exploration data

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang June 30, 2020
0 7 Less than a minute

Offshore survey service provider PGS and ION Geophysical Corporation have announced an agreement to collaborate globally on 2D exploration data. 

The new joint data library will comprise nearly a million line kilometres of uniquely complementary data, including many areas of genuine broadband seismic that have substantial opportunity for integration and reimaging. 

PGS and ION intend to develop an integrated seamless 2D seismic data library over time, creating a comprehensive, data-rich environment to inform exploration business decisions for E&P operators.  The combined data library will be jointly marketed.

“The combined 2D data libraries will provide E&P companies with a more efficient way to identify and high-grade attractive frontier investment opportunities. ION’s BasinSPAN offering is globally recognized as the benchmark tool for exploration insights at the basin-scale. Referencing and integrating our GeoStreamer enriched 2D data library into that framework will create a valuable opportunity to add resolution to that understanding,” said Berit Osnes, PGS’ EVP of new ventures. 

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close