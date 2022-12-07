PGS and TGS team up for Brazilian survey

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialists PGS and TGS joined forces to carry out the Santos Sul multi-client 3D project in the southwest Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The 2016-built Ramform Tethys will mobilise for the survey in January 2023 and acquisition is scheduled to complete in August 2023.

The survey, for which an undisclosed amount of prefunding has been secured, will cover more than 15,000 sq km of both open acreage made available by Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) via the new permanent offer mechanism (POR), and the exploration blocks recently awarded in the 17th concession bid round and 3rd cycle of the POR.

“We experience continued exploration interest offshore Brazil where the combination of the Ramform designed vessels and GeoStreamer technology is in strong demand. The Santos Sul multi-client survey expands PGS and TGS 3D data coverage in Brazil and will provide high quality data essential for the exploration of these newly awarded blocks. The PGS/TGS collaboration in this portion of the Santos basin also provides coverage over a wider area available through the permanent offer licensing round,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and chief executive of PGS.