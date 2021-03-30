PGS awarded Egyptian survey contract

Norway’s PGS has been awarded a 3D exploration program by a unnamed oil major offshore Egypt.

The survey will be acquired using an extended long offset (ELO) configuration with seismic vessel Ramform Tethys towing a wide multi-sensor GeoStreamer spread with an additional source vessel located several kilometres ahead. PGS says this will enable efficient recording of offsets up to 16km, critical for imaging deeper complex exploration targets.

“We are very pleased to be awarded this contract, which secures PGS vessels to operate in Egyptian waters until May 2021, building on an extended campaign for several super majors since July 2020. In a rapidly changing energy market, exploration seismic requires increasingly advanced survey designs, such as the ELO configuration, to generate high quality seismic data in complex geologies,” said Nathan Oliver, EVP sales & services at PGS.