PGS awarded Guyana survey contract by ExxonMobil 

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 28, 2021
PGS

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS has been awarded a 4D survey contract by ExxonMobil offshore Guyana. 

PGS will mobilise one of its Titan class vessels for the project in Q4 2021. The acquisition is planned to be completed in Q1 2022. The Oslo-listed firm has not disclosed financial details.

“We acquired the 4D baseline of this area and consider it strategically important for us to be awarded a repeat survey for parts of the initial program. The contract adds further visibility to our order book for the coming winter season,” said Rune Olav Pedersen president and CEO of PGS.

