PGS awarded Mediterranean survey

Norwegian seismic player PGS has won a contract from an unnamed independent energy firm for a 3D exploration acquisition in the Mediterranean region.

The 2017-built Titan-class vessel Ramform Hyperion will begin the survey in late November, which is expected to last through to mid-January 2023.

The 24-streamer ship is currently working in the southeast part of the Mediterranean, PGS president and chief executive Rune Olav Pedersen said.

In May, the Oslo-listed company also secured a contract offshore Cyprus. The value of the new deal has not been disclosed, but PGS said in a regulatory filing that it discloses awards worth $10m or more.