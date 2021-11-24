EuropeOffshore

PGS awarded North Sea seismic contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 24, 2021
Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS has won a 4D survey contract in the North Sea.

The survey, for an undisclosed client, is scheduled to commence in early August 2022 and complete mid-September. The company will utilise one of its Ramform Titan-class vessels. No further details were disclosed.

“It is encouraging to see our clients securing capacity well in advance, like in this case, and we believe in a continued improvement of the contract market next year,” said president and CEO of PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

Earlier this week, PGS’ partner in the hybrid seismic acquisition, Magseis Fairfield, secured a 4D ocean bottom node survey in the North Sea, set to start in the second quarter of 2022 and run for approximately one month. 

