PGS lands another survey for offshore carbon storage project

Oslo-listed seismic player PGS has won another contract in the carbon capture and storage arena, this time from Equinor on behalf of the Northern Lights joint venture project offshore Norway.

The survey is set to start in the second quarter of 2022 and last for about one month.

“Northern Lights is one of the pioneering CO2 transport and storage companies in Europe and we are proud to contribute with our technology to their groundbreaking efforts,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.

The Northern Lights is a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies developing an infrastructure to transport CO2 from European industrial emitters. The project will see ships load captured and liquefied CO2 and transport it to a receiving terminal in Øygarden in western Norway, for intermediate storage, before being transported by pipeline for permanent storage in an offshore reservoir 2,600 m under the seabed. Offshore driller Transocean will also be supporting the project.

Earlier this week, PGS announced it would carry out a survey over BP’s Endurance reservoir that would serve the proposed Net Zero Teesside and Zero Carbon Humber projects that aim to establish decarbonised industrial clusters in Teesside and Humberside.