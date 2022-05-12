PGS links up with TGS for another Canada survey

Offshore survey players PGS and TGS have secured prefunding for the South Bank phase II multi-client project offshore Canada, building on the South Bank phase I survey acquired in 2020.

The 2013-built Ramform Titan will mobilise for the survey in the second half of May, and the acquisition is scheduled to complete in the first half of September.

“We are experiencing continued exploration interest offshore Canada, and this is the 12th consecutive year of multi-client GeoStreamer data acquisition in the region. The South Bank phase II survey expands our 3D data coverage in Southeast Newfoundland and will cover acreage included in the 2022 call for bids licensing round,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.

According to TGS CEO, Kristian Johansen, the new survey should help with the evaluation of the blocks available in the round this November and accelerate drill decisions.