PGS scores West African survey

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS said it had secured solid industry pre-funding for a multi-client survey in West Africa.

The Oslo-listed firm will mobilise the 2014-built Ramform Atlas for the survey in late October and the acquisition is expected to complete in early January.

“This is the first multi-client project in West Africa since early 2021 as we experience increasing demand for high-fidelity multi-client data from our clients,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.