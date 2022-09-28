EuropeOffshore

PGS scores West African survey

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 28, 2022
0 4 Less than a minute
PGS

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS said it had secured solid industry pre-funding for a multi-client survey in West Africa.

The Oslo-listed firm will mobilise the 2014-built Ramform Atlas for the survey in late October and the acquisition is expected to complete in early January.

“This is the first multi-client project in West Africa since early 2021 as we experience increasing demand for high-fidelity multi-client data from our clients,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 28, 2022
0 4 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button