PGS seals new agreement with Shell

Norwegian seismic player PGS has entered into a multi-year agreement with Shell for access to a significant part of the company’s MultiClient Data Library.

PGS has developed and invested in a strategic cloud-based solution architecture over the last two years, that can serve MultiClient subsurface data to clients. It says the capability will improve exploration workflows for energy companies, and accelerate their strategic decisions.

Nathan Oliver, executive vice president of sales & services at PGS, stated: “We are delighted that PGS’ data library has attracted this commitment from an active supermajor. This contract recognizes the value of PGS breadth and depth of subsurface data in key basins to our client base. This innovative model enables Shell to capitalize on a friction-free data access and delivery model.”