EuropeOffshore

PGS secures 3D survey contract from Lundin

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 17, 2021
0 8 1 minute read

Offshore survey specialist PGS has been awarded a 3D exploration survey by Lundin Energy Norway in the Barents Sea.

PGS will deploy drop-nodes leased from Geospace Technologies and operate Ramform Hyperion as streamer vessel and Sanco Swift as source vessel with an ultra-wide source configuration. 

The project will commence in late May 2021 with an anticipated duration of 75 days.

“We are very pleased to be awarded this milestone contract by Lundin Energy Norway. The survey set up in combination with node and streamer seismic will provide unique data quality in this complex geological province. We have carefully watched the node market for many years and evaluated several entry points. We believe this opportunity will provide us with invaluable experience and insight to the node business and we are confident project execution will be at par with our industry leading streamer seismic operations,”, said Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO of PGS.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 17, 2021
0 8 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button