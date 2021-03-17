PGS secures 3D survey contract from Lundin

Offshore survey specialist PGS has been awarded a 3D exploration survey by Lundin Energy Norway in the Barents Sea.

PGS will deploy drop-nodes leased from Geospace Technologies and operate Ramform Hyperion as streamer vessel and Sanco Swift as source vessel with an ultra-wide source configuration.

The project will commence in late May 2021 with an anticipated duration of 75 days.

“We are very pleased to be awarded this milestone contract by Lundin Energy Norway. The survey set up in combination with node and streamer seismic will provide unique data quality in this complex geological province. We have carefully watched the node market for many years and evaluated several entry points. We believe this opportunity will provide us with invaluable experience and insight to the node business and we are confident project execution will be at par with our industry leading streamer seismic operations,”, said Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO of PGS.