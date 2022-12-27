PGS secures large Norwegian Sea survey

Norwegian seismic player PGS has landed industry pre-funding for a large multi-client survey in the Norwegian Sea.

The survey will be acquired by one of PGS’ Ramform Titan-class vessels over two seasons. Mobilisation for the first season is set for the second quarter of 2023, with completion of the survey expected during summer 2024.

The Oslo-listed company completed the first phase of the survey this summer and has now secured pre-funding for a larger second phase which covers approximately 12,500 sq km.