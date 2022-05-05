PGS secures large Norwegian Sea survey

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS has secured solid industry pre-funding for a large multi-client survey on the northwest shelf of the Norwegian Sea.

The Oslo-listed firm will mobilise the 2014-built Ramform Atlas for the survey, with a scheduled acquisition starting around May 10.

“This is the first large-scale multi-client survey we are acquiring offshore Norway since 2020, as we experience increasing demand for high-fidelity multi-client data from renewed exploration interest among our clients,” said President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

The Ramform Atlas will acquire approximately 6,000 sq km of new GeoStreamer data in a second azimuth to existing GeoStreamer multi-client data in the region, yielding a Dual Azimuth product, Pedersen explained.