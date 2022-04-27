EuropeOffshore

PGS secures more work with Equinor

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 27, 2022
0 35 1 minute read
PGS

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS has secured new contracts with energy major Equinor under their multi-year frame agreement announced last year.

The Oslo-listed player has been awarded 4D monitoring surveys over the Visund field in the North Sea and the Snøhvit field in the Barents Sea, as well as a 3D exploration survey over the Prinsen and Hassel Ferdinand prospects in the Barents Sea.

Earlier this year, PGS announced the award of the Northern Lights CO2 storage acquisition contract. The Equinor 2022 acquisition campaign is scheduled to start in the second quarter with an estimated duration of close to five-and-a-half vessel months.

“We operate in a cyclical industry with low visibility, and longer-term agreements improve our order book in a recovering seismic market. An important part of our strategy is to maintain leadership in the production 4D segment. Equinor’s continued confidence in our reliable Ramform vessels and the superior GeoStreamer data quality supports our strategic ambition,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 27, 2022
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button