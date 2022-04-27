PGS secures more work with Equinor

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS has secured new contracts with energy major Equinor under their multi-year frame agreement announced last year.

The Oslo-listed player has been awarded 4D monitoring surveys over the Visund field in the North Sea and the Snøhvit field in the Barents Sea, as well as a 3D exploration survey over the Prinsen and Hassel Ferdinand prospects in the Barents Sea.

Earlier this year, PGS announced the award of the Northern Lights CO2 storage acquisition contract. The Equinor 2022 acquisition campaign is scheduled to start in the second quarter with an estimated duration of close to five-and-a-half vessel months.

“We operate in a cyclical industry with low visibility, and longer-term agreements improve our order book in a recovering seismic market. An important part of our strategy is to maintain leadership in the production 4D segment. Equinor’s continued confidence in our reliable Ramform vessels and the superior GeoStreamer data quality supports our strategic ambition,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.