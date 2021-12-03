PGS set for Brazilian survey

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS is scheduled to start what it says is a significant 4D survey for Petrobras over the Roncador and Albacora Leste fields offshore Brazil in the second quarter of 2022.

The survey, for which the contract was awarded earlier and is already included in the company’s orderbook, is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2022.

“We have acquired several 4D surveys offshore Brazil and gained significant operational experience. We appreciate Petrobras’ recognition of our Ramform vessel acquisition platform and our GeoStreamer technology, which are well suited for large, high-quality 4D acquisition programs,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, president and CEO of PGS.

The Oslo-listed PGS recently won a 4D survey contract in the North Sea, set to kick off in early August 2022. Seismic vessel utilisation has recovered to pre-Covid levels in the third quarter of 2021, according to Rystad, and the performance of seismic players is expected to improve, as global exploration spending is forecast to increase in 2022.