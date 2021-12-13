PGS wins West Africa survey contract

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS has been awarded a contract by an unnamed client for a 3D exploration project in West Africa.

The Oslo-listed company said that a Ramform Titan-class vessel is scheduled to commence early February 2022 and will complete mid-March. No further details have been disclosed.

“It (contract) proves that exploration continues to be an important part of our customers’ activities. The contract adds to our order book visibility for Q1 next year”, said president and CEO of PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

Seismic vessel utilisation has recovered to pre-Covid levels in the third quarter of 2021 and is expected to increase next year. Most recently, PGS won a 4D survey contract in the North Sea, set to kick off in early August 2022, and announced another 4D campaign offshore Brazil in the second quarter of 2022.