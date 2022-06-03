Philippe Barril leaves SBM Offshore to head Heerema Marine Contractors

Dutch floater specialist SBM Offshore has announced that Philippe Barril will step down from his role as chief transition officer to join fellow offshore construction player Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC) as its new chief executive officer.

Barril will join HMC on September 1, 2022, and replace Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven, who recently stepped down from the role he held since 2018.

Barril joined SBM Offshore in March 2015 and was appointed a member of the management board and chief operating officer, and became the company’s CTO in April 2022. He previously held a number of senior executive positions at Technip (now TechnipFMC) and was appointed president and chief operating officer in January 2014. He has been a non-executive director at McDermott since September 2017.

“The last seven years have been an amazing experience and I would like to thank all my colleagues at SBM Offshore for their commitment, resilience and delivery of our group vision. A particular note for my management board colleagues whether past or present for their remarkable team spirit. I look forward to joining Heerema Marine Contractors, a leader of the offshore industry and to contribute with its teams to its unique positioning within the energy transition space,” said Barril.