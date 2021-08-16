Philippine authorities suspect collusion among container carriers

Manila is the latest place where carriers are under the spotlight for their pricing ploys.

A preliminary investigation by the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) suggests some container lines are engaged in price fixing amid surging freight costs.

PCC commissioner Johannes Bernabe, in an interview with the local BusinessMirror newspaper, said that certain shipping lines calling Manila could be colluding.

“This kind of practice might be indicative of possible anti-competitive agreement or collusion,” he explained, adding that the commission has yet to find “definitive evidence” of price fixing. PCC’s enforcement office is still investigating the matter.

“We have requested information from the shipping lines,” Bernabe said.

The Philippines is not alone in investigating liner pricing amid record freight rates. Similar investigations have been undertaken in China, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea and the US in recent months.