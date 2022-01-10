Europe

Philippos Philis takes over as ECSA president

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 10, 2022
Cypriot shipowner Philippos Philis has been appointed as the new president of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) for a two-year term starting in January with Karin Orsel as new vice-president.

Philis, the founder of Lemissoler, succeeds Claes Berglund, who served as president since 2020.

“The beginning of the new ECSA presidency comes at a very challenging time as the global economy is sailing through the unchartered waters of the COVID pandemic. In parallel, the shipping sector has to address environmental challenges such as the climate crisis and actively contribute to a new regulatory regime. We shall, at the same time, work towards achieving stable access to ship financing, EU’s free trade agenda, digitalisation, maritime safety. It is essential that new regulations become an opportunity to enhance and not to undermine the competitiveness of our industry. This is why we need a strong voice of ECSA in Brussels,” said the new ECSA president.

“Shipping is an international industry and a global level playing field is necessary. At the same time, the industry is ready to be open and constructive and to participate in a dialogue with the EU policy makers,” said the new ECSA vice-president, Orsel, who heads MF Shipping Group in the Netherlands.

