Philly Shipyard to build Jones Act compliant offshore wind subsea rock installation vessel

Philly Shipyard has won a contract from Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC to construct one Jones Act compliant subsea rock installation vessel, the first such ship to enter the US offshore wind market.

The deal is worth approximately $197m. Great Lakes retains a right of first refusal on a second ship, and if both ships are ordered, the total contract value would be around $382m.

The contract win is the shipyard’s first in the US offshore wind sector.

“Philly Shipyard has a long-standing position as the leading US commercial shipyard for tankers and container ships, and we are making inroads into government projects – both new builds and repairs. This win now carves a path into the expanding offshore wind market,” said Steinar Nerbovik, president and CEO, Philly Shipyard.

Designed by Ulstein, the vessel can carry and install up to 20,000 tonnes of rock, laying a foundation for the wind farm monopiles. Delivery of the first vessel is expected in Q4 2024, with the second, if awarded, being delivered in Q4 2025.