Finance and Insurance

P&I Clubs in unison with hefty 2022 renewal rate hikes

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 29, 2021
1 233 1 minute read
Tsuneishi

P&I Clubs are announcing their 2022 renewal plans in greater numbers, and shipping CFOs will need to budget for far greater insurance outlays next year.

Splash has already reported on the West of England’s 15% rise announcement, which got the P&I renewal ball rolling with the UK P&I Club following up with a 12.5% rate increase announcement. Following suit are Britannia and Steamship, both opting also for 12.5% increases.

Double-digit rises are far above a normal annual raise; typically a 5% increase would be considered a large call in years gone by.

Stephen Martin, executive chairman at the Steamship Mutual, commented: “The dominant feature of the projected outcome for this year is a very marked increase in the cost of pool claims, which are shared by all the International Group clubs and thus a common experience for each of them.”

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 29, 2021
1 233 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button