PIFIM and Port of Amsterdam International plan for Cagliari terminal rejected

The port authority of Cagliari has announced that the offer received from UK-based company PIFIM, supported by Port of Amsterdam International, to managing the local container terminal has been rejected.

An international tender was launched earlier this year in order to find a new operator for the quay, which has been managed for over 20 years by Cagliari International Container Terminal, a company controlled by Contship Italia.

Before the offer was officially rejected, the Sardinian port authority had already communicated that it was no longer interested in investing in the turnaround and re-launch of the terminal.

The port area covers 400,000 sq m, 1,500m of liner quay and a potential throughput of 1.3 teu per year.

The only remaining option on the table is the proposal submitted by Grendi Group which asked for part of the available area to build up a small (regional) container terminal equipped to handle traffic from feeder ships operated by MSC and Hapag Lloyd.