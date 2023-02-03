PIL creates partnership with Philippine carrier

The Philippines has a liner entrant offering regular international services with news that Manila-headquartered IRIS Lines has teamed with Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) to offer a new joint intra-Asia service.

IRIS and PIL’s new weekly, fixed day joint service is served by two 1,100 teu vessels, both lines deploying one vessel each.

Port rotation is Bangkok – Laem Chabang – Manila – Singapore – Bangkok.

IRIS Lines is the shipping division of the Royal Cargo Group. The company owns three vessels of 1,100 teu capacity each and is headed by Igal Dafni, a liner veteran who has worked for ZIM and CMA CGM in the past.

On its website, IRIS states its main goal is to promote the participation of Philippine-owned carriers in the ASEAN trade lane and to increase the competitiveness of Philippine exporters and importers.