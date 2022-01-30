PIL signs for first newbuilds since restructuring

Broker Braemar ACM has confirmed Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) has placed an order for four LNG dual fuel 13,000 teu ships at Jiangnan shipyard in China, marking the first newbuilds for a number of years during which it has skirted with bankruptcy and restructured with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund bailing the SS Teo-led line out.

The orders will take PIL’s fleet size back past the 300,000 slot mark, cementing its position as the world’s 12th largest carrier.

“We regularly review our fleet size to ensure we are able to meet the market’s demands. Looking ahead, we expect to make incremental adjustments to our fleet to enable us to deploy our vessels in an optimal manner, as well as to meet the decarbonisation and sustainability objectives of our industry,” a spokesperson for PIL told Splash last week.