Pilbara leads Australian ammonia bunkering charge

Lloyd’s Register has been selected to undertake feasibility studies into using clean ammonia to refuel ships at ports in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The announcement follows the signing of a collaboration agreement in August between Yara Clean Ammonia and Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA).

“Yara Clean Ammonia’s ambitions in Australia will move the dial in the energy transition and an exciting part of that is creating emission-free fuel to power ships,” commented Tessa Major, Yara Clean Ammonia vice president bunkering.

Last month, the final investment decision was announced for Project Yuri, which will see a renewable hydrogen plant built adjacent to the Yara Pilbara’s existing ammonia plants close to PPA’s Dampier port.

