Pioneer Marine appoints new CEO as Janholt retires

Greek dry bulk operator Pioneer Marine’s CEO Torben Janholt will step down from his position and retire, with current COO Dimitrios Papoulis named as his replacement.

“I would like to announce that my journey with Pioneer has come to an end and effective February 28, 2020 I have decided to retire as the company’s CEO and member of the board. It has been a pleasure to work with such a motivated group of people and I am proud that together we brought Pioneer to a new era. Mr. Dimitrios Papoulis, who currently serves as the Company’s COO will be appointed the new CEO and Mrs. Korinna Tapaktsoglou also serving as CFO, will be appointed as member of the Board of Directors,” said Janholt.

Janholt is a veteran in shipping and he joined Pioneer Marine in 2013 after 28 years service at J. Lauritzen including 14 years as CEO.