Pipeline operator faces tough questions as California clean-up intensifies

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach continue to operate without impacts from the weekend’s offshore oil spill.

Investigators are using remotely operated underwater vehicles to find the source of the oil leak. Willsher said on Monday he expected the source of the spill to be known within 24 hours.

A fleet of boats using booms and skimmers is working to contain the oil. As of early Monday, more than 3,000 gallons of oil had been recovered from the water. The slick has nevertheless reportedly grown to nearly 25 miles.

Beta Operating Company, a subsidiary of Amplify Energy and the company that operates the pipeline, has been cited by federal regulators for more than 100 violations over the past 11 years, according to CNN. The company is said to have had 125 incidents of non-compliance documented by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which oversees the offshore drilling industry.