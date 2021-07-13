Piracy and armed robbery incidents at lowest level in 27 years

The latest global piracy report from the ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB), covering the first half of 2021, reported 68 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships. This is the lowest total since 1994 and down from 98 incidents during the same period last year.

The total includes 61 vessels being boarded, four attempted attacks, two vessels being fired upon, one vessel was hijacked, 50 crewmembers were kidnapped and one was killed.

The report examined regional piracy threats and noted that risks to seafarers still remain in the Gulf of Guinea.

IMB director Michael Howlett said: “By reporting all incidents to the Regional Authorities and IMB PRC, seafarers can maintain pressure against pirates. Bringing together maritime response authorities through initiatives, like Nigeria’s Deep Blue Project and Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum, will continue and strengthen knowledge sharing channels and reduce risk to seafarers in the region.”