Piraeus Bank sells a tranche of its shipping business

Piraeus Financial Holding has revealed its subsidiary Piraeus Bank has reached an agreement with an entity affiliated with Davidson Kempner Capital Management for the sale of a shipping non-performing exposure (NPE) portfolio amounting to €400m ($450m) gross book value. The agreed consideration will reach approximately 53% of the portfolio gross book value.

Piraeus Bank has become one of the fastest growing Greek ship finance banks in recent years. Greece’s Petrofin Bank Research lists the bank as the largest Greek ship financier, just ahead of Alpha Bank.