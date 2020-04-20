Pirates hold eight crew hostage onboard German boxship

April 20th, 2020 Containers, Operations, Piracy 0 comments

Yesterday the Portuguese-flagged containership Tommi Ritscher was boarded by pirates at the Cotonou anchorage in Benin with 11 crew making it to the vessel’s citadel and another eight taken hostage onboard.

Security consultants Dryad Global reports a speedboat approached the Transeste Schiffaht-owned ship with pirates then boarding. However, a nearby naval patrol vessel spotted the speedboat, which then fled, leaving the pirates on the boxship with hostages in a tense standoff.

Two naval vessels are currently at the scene.

Sam Chambers

Leave a Reply

