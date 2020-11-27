Operations

Pirates kidnap 10 crew from general cargo vessel in Gulf of Guinea

H.Lievense/Marine Traffic

Priacy in the Gulf of Guinea region continues to escalate with another 10 crew reportedly kidnapped from a general cargo vessel this week.

Maritime safety consultancy Dryad Global reported that St Kitts flagged general cargo vessel Milan was boarded by pirates near the Pennington Terminal in Nigeria while it was in transit from Escravos to Douala, Cameroon, resulting in the kidnapping of 10 crew.

The total number of crew kidnapped from vessels operating in the Gulf of Guinea in 2020 is now 128 across 24 incidents. 

“This is the sixth boarding incident within Nigerian territorial waters within 2020. Recent established regional trends have shown an increase in boarding incidents beyond the Nigerian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) with Nigerian PAG’s seeking to operate beyond the traditional heartland of the Nigerian EEZ,” Dryad Global said.

The incident follows hot on the heals of three crew members being kidnapped from bunkering vessel Stelios K, five crew being kidnapped from general cargo ship Am Delta, and 14 crew taken from heavylift ship Zhen Hua 7.

