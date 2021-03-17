Pistiolis doubles down on VLCC newbuilds

Evangelos Pistiolis-led Central Group has returned to South Korea for more VLCC newbuilds.

Greek brokers Intermodal report the Greek owner has added another four scrubber-fitted 300,000 dwt units at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI). This order doubles the owner’s orderbook at HHI to eight VLCCs with the price of the new units being estimated at around $90m each. Delivery is slated for 2023.

Despite dire current rates, there has been a slew of VLCC newbuilds contracted over the past month, predominantly in South Korea.