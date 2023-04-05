Plans revealed for fully electric wind farm vessel service hub in Japan

A new group called Zephyrus Marine has sealed a deal with Japan-based shipyard Mirai Ships to build a zero-carbon offshore wind service vessel.

A partnership between vessel manufacturers, naval architects, battery manufacturers, and infrastructure electrical charging specialists is looking to deliver a fully electric mothership that will operate as the hotel and charging station with electric crew transfer vessels that will either be stowed on deck or returned to shore for near-shore operations.

UK’s Ad Hoc Marine will be providing the design for the zero-emission CTV, which will feature exchangeable battery systems developed by Canada’s Shift Clean Energy as a pay-as-you-go energy subscription service.

The so-called Zephyrus Zero Carbon Offshore Wind service operation will be tailored to specifically service Japanese wind and offshore vessels. The operation would involve vessels being lifted off the mothership and launched into the field, and then returning to the mothership for battery replacement when their charge runs low.

Japan is targeting 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and between 30 and 45 GW by 2040 as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. No timeframe has been revealed for when the vessel will enter the market.