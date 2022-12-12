Plans unveiled for the world’s largest wave power plant in Turkey

Swedish-Israeli developer Eco Wave Power has inked a deal with Oren Ordu Enerji in Turkey for the potential construction of the world’s largest-ever wave power plant.

“This relationship will allow us to provide clean electricity from Turkish waves, for the very first time. With ambitious sustainability goals and regional proximity to our headquarters, Turkey is an interesting location to further implement and develop our innovative wave energy technology,” remarked Inna Braverman, founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

An up to 77 MW wave energy installation is planned for Ordu, Turkey, with an estimated investment of around $150m.

Under the deal, Ordu Enerji will assign nine potentially suitable breakwaters to Eco Wave Power for a period of 25 years, while the latter will be responsible for constructing, and commissioning the power plant(s) and selling the electricity.

Subject to certain conditions, including receiving favorable results from feasibility studies and receiving applicable licenses and permits, Turkey’s first grid-connected wave energy station would be built in stages, beginning with a 4 MW pilot station.

Mustafa Kemal Macit, president and CEO of Ordu Enerji, commented: “With the goal to build a self-sufficient grid, Ordu sees Eco Wave Power as an important asset to fully realising our potential for 100% clean energy. The entire municipality of Ordu is excited to fully realise the sea’s potential and use its unlimited source of energy to power our electrical grid.”

Eco Wave Power and Ordu Enerji’s agreement is said to reflect a renewed effort to bridge Turkish and Israeli relations, epitomised by a recent call between Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who agreed to establish ‘a new era of relations’ between the two countries, discussing ways to significant strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.

“This is an important partnership that we hope further strengthens Turkey and Israel’s ties,” said Ayşe Mehlika Yıldız Ersen, Third Secretary of the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv.