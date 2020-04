Pleiades Shipping has exited dry bulk with the sale of two ultramaxes to Middle Eastern buyers.

The Greek outfit has just offloaded two one-year-old 63,600 dwt ultramaxes, Kifissos and Ilissos, for about $26.5m each.

The sale leaves Pleiades with seven panamax, three aframax and four handy tankers, all built in Japan and South Korea.

The taker of the bulk carriers is Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s bulker division, ADNOC Logistics and Services.