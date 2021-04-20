Plenty of vintage VLCCs changing hands

S&P has activity has shifted towards tankers, in particular older VLCCs where prices are rocketing.

Brokers report that Greece’s Eastern Mediterranean has sold the 300,000 dwt Santa Marina for around $28.5m. Clarksons compared the sale with a deal from February. Then the similar-sized, Eneos Breeze fetched $23m.

NYK is also selling the slightly smaller, 2004-built, Tobo for $26m. SR Navigation is linked to this ship.

Sales chatter has also surrounded a trio of 2004-built ships owned by US-listed tanker player by DHT Holdings.

Other vintage VLCC deals have come to light in the last couple of weeks including Zodiac Maritime’s oldest VLCC, the 2007-built Indigo Nova. This ship has been renamed Christina, and listed under a newly registered Hong Kong outfit called Brecalin.

Greek powerhouse Dynacom has also decided it’s a good time to sell, offloading the 2014-built, Folegandros I. This ship has been renamed Berg1 and registered to a company named Strong Roots Provider, located in South America’s smallest country, Suriname.

Vintage VLCCs often end up on special trades so the buyers are often unheard of.