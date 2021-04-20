Tankers

Plenty of vintage VLCCs changing hands

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowApril 20, 2021
S&P has activity has shifted towards tankers, in particular older VLCCs where prices are rocketing.

Brokers report that Greece’s Eastern Mediterranean has sold the 300,000 dwt Santa Marina for around $28.5m. Clarksons compared the sale with a deal from February. Then the similar-sized, Eneos Breeze fetched $23m.

NYK is also selling the slightly smaller, 2004-built, Tobo for $26m. SR Navigation is linked to this ship.

Sales chatter has also surrounded a trio of 2004-built ships owned by US-listed tanker player by DHT Holdings.

Other vintage VLCC deals have come to light in the last couple of weeks including Zodiac Maritime’s oldest VLCC, the 2007-built Indigo Nova. This ship has been renamed Christina, and listed under a newly registered Hong Kong outfit called Brecalin.

Greek powerhouse Dynacom has also decided it’s a good time to sell, offloading the 2014-built, Folegandros I. This ship has been renamed Berg1 and registered to a company named Strong Roots Provider, located in South America’s smallest country, Suriname.

Vintage VLCCs often end up on special trades so the buyers are often unheard of.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

