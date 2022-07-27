PMA and ILWU reach tentative agreement on health benefits, negotiations continue on other issues

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) have reached a tentative agreement on terms for health benefits, subject to agreement on the other issues in the negotiations. The parties have agreed not to discuss the terms of this tentative agreement as negotiations continue.

In a joint statement, the two sides said: “Maintenance of health benefits is an important part of the contract being negotiated between employers represented by the PMA and workers represented by the ILWU.”

The contract being negotiated covers more than 22,000 longshore workers at 29 US west coast ports.

The previous agreement expired on July 1. On that day, the two sides issued a statement saying that cargo would keep moving and normal operations at the ports would continue until a new agreement is achieved.