PMA and ILWU to begin talks on new US West Coast labour contract

The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) have released a joint statement regarding labour negotiations set to start today in San Francisco.

The two parties will be negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement covering more than 22,000 dockworkers at 29 US West Coast ports. The current agreement expires on July 1.

The labour contract is between employers who operate marine terminals and shipping lines represented by the PMA and dockworkers represented by the ILWU.

Talks are scheduled to continue on a daily basis until an agreement is reached. Both sides say they expect cargo to keep moving throughout the process.