PNSC offloads aframax

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has completed the sale of its 2003-built aframax tanker Karachi .

The state-controlled shipowner said in a filing its subsidiary Karachi Shipping Company offloaded the Imabari-built 107,100 dwt ship to an undisclosed buyer.

Online pricing portal VesselsValue suggests PNSC fetched around $21m from the deal, while several brokers reported earlier that the ship changed hands for about $19m.

The disposal reduced PNSC’s fleet to 12 ships consisting of seven tankers and five bulkers.