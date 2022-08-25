P&O brand back carrying boxes
DP World subsidiary P&O Maritime Logistics, best known for its offshore support operations, is getting more involved in the container business with the help of sister firm Unifeeder.
P&O Maritime Logistics’s recently modified multi carrying vessels (MCVs) are now carrying boxes across the Red Sea between Jeddah and Port Sudan, acting as a micro feeder and bypassing congestion.
The shallow draft MCVs utilise less space and can access areas of the port where larger ships cannot fit due to their size and length.
P&O Maritime Logistics began modifying MCVs following the successful trials with the Topaz Lena, where they found they could deliver faster turnaround times to their customers with their cargo, slashing port turnaround times by 70 to 80%.
The new service also harks back to a bygone era in nautical history. P&O’s ships first crossed the Red Sea in 1842 after winning the Mail Contract from UK to India, carrying mail, passengers and precious cargo. The new liner service highlights P&O Maritime Logistics’ return to the Red Sea after 180 years and its expansion into the container carrying market. The last time a brand featuring P&O moved containers was with P&O Nedlloyd, a company Maersk bought 17 years ago.
“The collaboration between P&O Maritime Logistics and Unifeeder demonstrates DP World’s position as a truly multimodal and end-to-end solutions provider. The businesses can create new routes, modify ships and expand offerings to better serve our customers and to help them combat logistical challenges,” a release stated.