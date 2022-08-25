P&O brand back carrying boxes

DP World subsidiary P&O Maritime Logistics, best known for its offshore support operations, is getting more involved in the container business with the help of sister firm Unifeeder.

P&O Maritime Logistics’s recently modified multi carrying vessels (MCVs) are now carrying boxes across the Red Sea between Jeddah and Port Sudan, acting as a micro feeder and bypassing congestion.

The shallow draft MCVs utilise less space and can access areas of the port where larger ships cannot fit due to their size and length.

P&O Maritime Logistics began modifying MCVs following the successful trials with the Topaz Lena , where they found they could deliver faster turnaround times to their customers with their cargo, slashing port turnaround times by 70 to 80%.

The new service also harks back to a bygone era in nautical history. P&O’s ships first crossed the Red Sea in 1842 after winning the Mail Contract from UK to India, carrying mail, passengers and precious cargo. The new liner service highlights P&O Maritime Logistics’ return to the Red Sea after 180 years and its expansion into the container carrying market. The last time a brand featuring P&O moved containers was with P&O Nedlloyd, a company Maersk bought 17 years ago.

“The collaboration between P&O Maritime Logistics and Unifeeder demonstrates DP World’s position as a truly multimodal and end-to-end solutions provider. The businesses can create new routes, modify ships and expand offerings to better serve our customers and to help them combat logistical challenges,” a release stated.